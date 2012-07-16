Black Salt Martial Arts Comic Book Series Launches Indiegogo Crowd Funding Campaign

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Ratti Entertainment LLC, is turning to the Internet to raise money to complete the six issue comic book series/graphic novel entitled “Black Salt; The Last Heroes Left”. The comic book story is adapted from the original screenplay. The funds, raised on the crowd funding website Indiegogo, will be used to complete comic book issues #5, #6 and the graphic novel (all six issues combined).



View the funding program on: http://www.indiegogo.com/BlackSalt?a=713160



Black Salt is a multifaceted transmedia franchise with strong international appeal. The story will be told across multiple media platforms, with each element making a distinct contribution to the audience’s awareness of the Black Salt brand. Black Salt is an epic thriller merging the world of modern-day espionage and political intrigue with the ancient world of martial arts.



The franchise includes, but is not limited to, the following: Black Salt collectible items, all with integrated branding opportunities: Apparel Line, Comic Books, Trading Cards, Toys, Animated Series, Video Games and Feature Film Trilogy. Ratti’s main goal is to release the comic book series and the apparel line to build the brand and establish the property as a bankable IP.



“We feel there are several small factors that set Black Salt apart from other comics. First, there is still a big demand for the action martial arts genre. This genre is a niche target market of over 100 million martial artist and enthusiasts worldwide. Secondly, our grass roots marketing campaign has already generated a buzz of more than 1.5 million hits on the website blacksaltfilm.com. Thirdly, Black Salt has a fully developed feature film project that could go into pre-production immediately” said Owen Ratliff, CEO of Ratti Entertainment LLC.



How the crowd funding program works: Artists, Authors and others create a “project” on Indiegogo.com with a defined financial goal to implement the idea. The fund raising period lasts for 30 - 60 days on the site, and individuals can ‘pledge’ to give as little as $1, up to the full amount of the project.



Indiegogo.com is one of the world’s largest funding platforms for creative projects. Every week, tens of thousands of amazing people pledge millions of dollars to projects from the worlds of music, film, art, technology, design, food, publishing and other creative fields. Indiegogo is not about investment or lending. Project creators keep 100% ownership and control over their work. Instead, they offer products and experiences that are unique to each project.



About Ratti Entertainment LLC

Ratti Entertainment LLC is the production company for the Black Salt feature film franchise. The Company also specializes in taking independent film projects and turning them into transmedia intellectual properties.



