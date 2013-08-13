Black Tie Accessories for Black Tie Events

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Finding the perfect accessory can be challenging no matter what the event is. Try finding something to cover a cast or a sling to go with a slinky black dress for a black tie event.



That is where Couture Brands comes to the rescue. Couture Brands specializes in Fashion Medical Accessories for any occasion. Fashion slings replace unfriendly looking hospital slings. Cast covers for arm or leg casts, let that cast blend right in with any outfit.



Have a child heading back to school with a broken arm or leg? A cast cover from Couture Brands will make that cast blend right in!



About Couture Brands

Couture Brands creates Fashion Medical Accessories, which are sold all over the country and internationally. Fashion slings, cast covers, face masks, and car accessories are all designed with the customer in mind. Couture Brand products provide people who want to look good and feel pretty and comfortable despite injuries, procedures, surgeries and disabilities.



For more information, visit Couture Brand’s website at http://couturebrandsusa.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

info@couturebrandsusa.com