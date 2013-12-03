Black Week Sale in Full Swing

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Inspire Med Spa is announcing yet another incredible sale. Just because Black Friday is over doesn’t mean that the shopping and deals have to end so Inspire Med Spa has extended their Black Friday/Post Thanksgiving sale until December 7th, making it an extra week long. They’ve deemed the sale event “Black Week”. The Spa is giving holiday shoppers the opportunity to spend a some “me” time and money on themselves after the Black Friday madness.



When customers buy 1 syringe of Radiesse®, they can receive 20 units of Xeomin® absolutely FREE. And because Inspire Med Spa has recently partnered up with VIP Fitness Studio, this deal includes 2 free personal training sessions. Customers have the convenience of not only beautifying themselves but training as well, all bundled in one deal. Spots are limited so the Spa recommends booking as soon as possible (first come first serve basis).



About Inspire Med Spa

Inspire Med Spa is located in Lyndhurst, NJ and specializes in Functional, Metabolic, and Aesthetic practices. Started by Gisele Castelluber M.D., Inspire Med Spa is committed to helping people reach their optimal health. Dr. Castelluber is a medical doctor that has a fellowship in anti-aging, metabolic medicine and over ten years of aesthetic practice. Services include, botox, facials, massages, chemical peels and more.



Contact Information:

Giselle Triana

Marketing

Inspire Med Spa

477 Stuyvesant Ave. Lyndhurst, NJ 07071

201-933-2333

inspiremedspa@gmail.com

www.inspiremedspa.com

www.vipfitnessstudio.com