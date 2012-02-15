New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- The ability to automatically change the active BlackBerry® profile has been a long awaited feature for BlackBerry® users. Profile Scheduler for OS 7.1 can finally offer this very important feature.



Our flexible and easy to use scheduler lets you decide exactly the time and day(s) of the week that a profile should be changed, making this ideal for work, school, or even just automatically switching to silent at night.



The next powerful feature allows you to temporarily activate a different profile. Ideal for avoiding situations where the phone was switched to the Silent profile and accidentally left on Silent mode for the rest of the day. As a solution, this feature could turn on the Silent profile for any period of time and go back to your previous profile automatically.



Great example uses for this product:



Automatically schedule your phone to go silent at night and back on in the morning. Easily schedule different times for weekends.



Have a job? Change your profile automatically when you start and end work. Easily schedule in a profile change for your lunch break as well.



Going to school? Schedule your classes so that your phone is always silent in class and back on in between.



Ever changed your profile to Silent during a movie, meeting or other event only to find later that you forgot to change it back? Use the temporary activation feature to automatically change back your profile after a certain period of time.



Profile Scheduler can be found at the BlackBerry App World:

http://appworld.blackberry.com/webstore/content/76085



About Javatek Media

Javatek Media has been developing BlackBerry® applications since 2004 and has released many best selling and award winning titles. As a member of the BlackBerry® Alliance Program, Javatek Media is dedicated to bringing new and innovative applications to the mobile industry.