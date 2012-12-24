BlackBerry PlayBook 32GB Wi-Fi Deals Review & Price Comparison Released via Find My Price

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- This Christmas season there are many, many discounts on electronics, but tablets are the most popular and feature the best discounts. As IT investments, any tablet is a considerable financial strain, particularly when a buyer is limited to a budget that often is less than $200 - $300. The tablet market features all kind of product, tech specs and prices, when leaving aside the iPad, Google Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire.



http://www.FindMyPrice.net is an online price comparison service, with a large collection of unbiased reviews on electronics (tablets, DVD players, universal remote controllers, headphones, game consoles, Mp3 players and so on). For the bargain-seeking buyers, Find My Price delivers on a regular basis a review of the best deals available for electronics online, as well as product comparison based on tech specs, price, special offers included etc.



Online retailers released Christmas deals for BlackBerry PlayBook 32 GB Wi-Fi and Find My Price reviewed those with the most favorable cost-to-benefit ratio.



BlackBerry PlayBook is among the less popular tablets, but this Christmas’ discounts make it a viable tablet choice for people looking for bargains on electronics. In addition, the tech specs on this low-cost tablet make it a viable alternative to popular tablets in its price category.



BlackBerry PlayBook 32GB, Wi-Fi, sells for $174 (down from $599.00) and provides tech specs that make it one of the top choices in the 7-inch tablet market under $200. The tablet weighs 14.4 ounces and packs a 1.024 x 600 pixel display that competes with the one on Amazon Kindle Fire. It runs on a 1GHz dual-core processor and BlackBerry’s own OS, which updates easily and for free.



Most reviews agree that BlackBerry PlayBook is overall “a nice piece of hardware”, delivering a favorable sot-to-benefit ratio for the business-oriented users. It features native email, contacts, calendar support via Microsoft Exchange, HTML5 and Flash 10.1 support, as well as two cameras (3MP front-facing, 5MP rear-facing).



The battery life performed well during the video playing with Wi-Fi test, amounting to 8 hours and 15 minutes, which for a tablet its price (and purpose) is a great advantage. It can also record full 1080p high-definition video which people can output via the HDMI port to an HDTV.



FindMyPrice.net seeks to give customers the help needed to find the lowest price for desired products with online retailers, whether its premium electronics, budget-friendly or cheap. Reviews for tablets range from the most popular and expensive brands, such as iPad and Microsoft Surface, to those less known to the general audience, such as Coby Kyros.