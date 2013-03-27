BlackFin IRS Solutions Tax Attorney, Justin Byrd, Wins Second Place Prize in 12th Annual Law Student Tax Challenge

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The ABA Section of Taxation’s 12th Annual Law Student Tax Challenge announced the winners of the challenge in February, 2013, which included Justin Byrd, Tax Attorney at BlackFin® IRS Solutions taking home Second Place for the LL.M. division.



Featuring both J.D. and LL.M. divisions, the challenge consists of two-person teams who compete by researching tax issues and submitting technical memoranda and client letters with their solutions. This year eighty-eight teams from forty-six schools entered the written competition.



Justin Byrd was the captain of one of only four teams in the nation to be selected as finalists. He and his teammate presented and defended their written work product before a panel of distinguished tax professionals at the 2013 Midyear Meeting in Orlando, FL.



The judges for this years oral defense round included: William Alexander, Associate Chief Corporate Council for the IRS; Megan L. Brackney, Partner of Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP; Nelson F. Crouch, of Ernst & Young; and Armando Gomez, Partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.



About BlackFin IRS Solutions®

Based in Denver, Colorado, with offices across the United States, BlackFin IRS Solutions (http://www.blackfinirsdenver.com/) is comprised of experienced tax professionals whose mission is to find the best way to resolve your tax problems. They meet with you face-to-face, get your side of the story, and determine what it will take to end your tax issues for good. They are local, licensed and ready to take the burden of your tax problems off of your shoulders.



The past is over - it's done. Now it's time for you to move on. Change your future with BlackFin IRS Solutions®.



