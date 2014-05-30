BlackHatWorld Hosts SEO Contest

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Internet marketing company, Black Hat World, has launched an online contest inviting internet entrepreneurs to make money by putting their Search Engine Optimization (SEO) skills on show. Entrants will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of successful SEO gurus, while using their expertise to make money from the internet.



“This is an amazing opportunity for SEO marketers to make money while and learning from some the most successful people in the industry,” said one website user.



The Blackhat World competition begins on June 1 and contestants will be asked to create a functioning website, including domain purchase and hosting. They will compete for tickets to the annual Black Hat World Conference to be held at the impressive Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas this November. The winner will be determined by the most revenue generated from the website within two months.



During the contest, entrants will have the option to access ‘lifelines’, to include a one-minute conversation with a BHW staff member to assist with an SEO or money making query.



Contestants may also post three questions to BHW staff which will be answered on a thread in the BHW forum. Additionally, the first fifty contestants will earn a free Skype call with BHW staff. The competition is open to both amateur and seasoned SEO entrepreneurs.



About BHW

Black Hat World is an internet marketing company sharing SEO expertise with a community of internet entrepreneurs. The company will host the Diamond Standard BHW Money Making Conference 2014, a three-day event designed to introduce, explain and predict the coming trends facing the SEO and internet marketing industries. The conference will present excellent networking opportunities, with senior figures from across the SEO and internet marketing sectors.



For details visit: http://www.seobusinesscompetition.com/



Contact: Mr Apricot

Email: mr.apricot@blackhatworld.com