BlackMetalUnion.com Empowers Consumers to Uncover Treasure

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Everyday people, young and old, are discovering how exciting treasure hunting can be. Whether it is looking for gold, precious metals, or even just nails in the wall, people dedicated to the pastime enjoy the thrill of the hunt and the adrenaline rush that comes when they uncover a piece of treasure.



BlackMetalUnion.com is one website gaining attention for its selection of metal detectors designed for a wide range of consumers—from professional and amateur treasure hunters to security guards and carpenters.



Featuring name brands such as Teknetics, Fisher and Bounty Hunter as well as metal detectors for kids, Black Metal Union carries dozens of metal detectors to meet a variety of needs and budgets. The user-friendly site navigation enables customers to search through specific categories on the side-bar, including Metal Detectors, Junior Metal Detectors, Pro Metal Detectors, Bounty Hunter Accessories and Teknetics Accessories. Shoppers can also find items by brand name or by price range.



Each category features in-depth editorial content to help the customer learn about the different styles and models available and to assist them in determining which of the metal detectors is right for them. Full detailed descriptions and specifications as well as high quality images for each product listing enable shoppers to become fully-informed before making a purchase.



Metal detectors accessories available include coil covers, headphones, digging tools and metal detector carrying bags. Treasure hunters and professional carpenters or security guards can find all of the tools and accessories they need to optimize their metal or treasure searching experience.



BlackMetalUnion.com offers any type of metal detector a consumer might need, according the site spokesperson, “We carry dozens of metal detectors for sale ranging from the high-end Teknetics T2 metal detector to Bounty Hunter metal detectors for kids to commercial metal detectors. We also have a wide range of metal detecting accessories.”



“If you can’t find it in our store, then you won’t find it anywhere. We stand behind everything we sell here at Black Metal Union with a 30-day money back guarantee.”



In addition to the money back guarantee, BlackMetalUnion.com offers free shipping on all orders within the contiguous USA. The site provides even more value to consumers by offering a lowest price guarantee, which means Black Metal Union will match any competitor’s price, or refund the difference if the purchase was made within the last 30 days.



About BlackMetalUnion.com

BlackMetalUnion.com is the premier website for the high quality metal detectors and accessories that are ideal for treasure hunters, carpenters, and security guards. The site features top name brands such as Teknetics, Fisher and Bounty Hunter with metal detectors available for everyone from children to professionals. In-depth editorial content, easy site navigation, detailed product descriptions, and free shipping make BlackMetalUnion.com a preferred online shopping destination for consumers in the market for metal detectors and accessories. For more information, visit http://www.blackmetalunion.com/