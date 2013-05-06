BlackNBianco.com Slashes the Cost of Children's Formal Wear

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Traditionally, children are rarely required to wear formal clothing. However, there are some situations, such as when a child is part of a wedding party, that formal clothing may be expected. Most people rent items such as these, because the child is very likely to have outgrown the dresswear the next time it is required. Rental fees for this type of clothing can be extortionate, sometimes equaling or even exceeding the fees for the equivalent adult garment.



One children’s formal wear website that is getting a lot of attention recently is BlackNBianco.com. This site is not only highly regarded for their high quality collections of children’s formal wear for sale, but also for the incredible prices that they offer. Most of their items can be purchased outright for cheaper than the cost of renting.



The site has a huge variety of clothing for all kinds of formal occasions, including weddings, christenings and other events. There is an equally large selection of clothes for boys and girls, with dozens of boy’s suits and flower girl dresses. All items are available in a wide range of sizes.



The range of clothing is intuitive to navigate, with items neatly categorized. There is also a useful search function to help visitors locate the item they need whether it be a boys Tuxedo or flower girl dresses. Each product is photographed comprehensively so that buyers know exactly what they are getting.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Many parents feel completely ripped off when it comes to renting children’s formal wear. Rental companies know that parents have little option other than to rent. There’s not much point in paying top dollar to purchase a seldom worn item for a growing child, so they can get away with charging pretty much whatever they like. Now we’re giving parents an extra option with our new low prices. When they purchase a children’s formal wear from our site, in most cases they are paying less than the cost of renting the equivalent dresswear. This means that the child can have a beautiful formal suit or dress to keep, and it means there’s no worries about losing deposits, returning the items on time, or any of the other hassles that come with renting formal clothing.”



About BlackNBianco.com

BlackNBianco.com is a formal clothing ecommerce website specializing in the sale of formal clothing for children.



For more information please visit http://www.BlackNBianco.com