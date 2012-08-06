BlackOps2.org Gains Following for Its Pre-Release Information on Call of Duty Black Ops 2

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is months away from being released, but it’s already being heralded as the major gaming event of the year. Following in the footsteps of other Call of Duty games, Black Ops 2 will allow players to fight in intense battles all over the world.



Although specific details about Black Ops 2 have yet to be released, BlackOps2.org has been getting a lot of attention lately for providing the latest news related to Black Ops 2. The sites editorial content allows visitors to gain an insight into the likely features and improvements of the new game as well as the best gaming hardware to use to get the best audio effects. News is updated on a daily basis to provide fans with the latest information about their favorite video game franchise.



A spokesperson commented:



“Visitors to our site won’t miss a thing when it comes to Black Ops 2 we publish every piece of news about the upcoming launch and we expect to produce strategy guides including video guides.”



The first Black Ops game took players everywhere from Cuba to Vietnam. At one point, players even visit a secret basement inside the White House during a meeting with JFK. The player, named Alex Mason, is a special forces operative who was tasked with performing black operations throughout the world.



Black operations are actions that governments cannot officially sanction, like the attempted assassination of Fidel Castro that takes place in one Black Ops mission. According to BlackOps2.org, special forces operative Alex Mason will be the main character in Black Ops 2 as well, which will take place during the 1970s, 1980s, and in 2025.



BlackOps2.org also provides a forum where fans of the game can connect with one another. There are sections for multiplayer discussion and clans, as well as a section where users can post the latest Black Ops 2 news. Fans who can’t wait until November can even pre-order Black Ops 2 through the BlackOps2.org website. A spokesperson for the website explained why hosting a forum was important:



“Instead of being a static website where Call of Duty fans can learn more information about Black Ops 2, we wanted to create an active community of like-minded players. Our forum membership has been continuously growing over several months, and as we get closer to the November release date, we expect to see our fan base continue to grow. Once the game is released our members will share hints, tips and strategies with each other. Undoubtedly some members will be meeting in battle.”



Whether seeking information about the Black Ops 2 plot or simply wanting to learn more information about the next ‘Zombies’ mode, BlackOps2.org seeks to provide Call of Duty fans with all of the Black Ops 2 information they need to get excited about the biggest gaming event of 2012.



About BlackOps2.org

BlackOps2.org is a Call of Duty Black Ops 2 fan site. The website features a forum, recent news, and the latest information about Black Ops 2. To learn more, visit:



http://www.blackops2.org