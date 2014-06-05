BlackRock Holdings, LLC Signs Contract with RevBuilders Marketing

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Virginia-based website design company RevBuilders Marketing is proud to announce their signed contract with BlackRock Holdings, L.L.C. for an SEO-researched and compatible website.



BlackRock Holdings, L.L.C. presents a variety of architectural details and design components for the discerning buyers.



BlackRock Holdings, L.L.C. is a small boutique, infill, custom, residential home builder that seeks to build only a few homes a year so they are selective about the neighborhoods and communities in which they build. To them location is paramount. They build in neighborhoods inside the beltway, on existing lots in existing subdivisions.



Their house designs fit to optimize the space on purchased lots. Although BlackRock Holdings, L.L.C. is a speculative builder, they are still able to customize to anyone’s needs. Prospective buyers have the flexibility to incorporate their own design ideas and selection options into their new home. Workmanship, quality and consistently delivering exceptional customer service are the three main goals of BlackRock Holdings, L.L.C. and all of their homes come with our 5 year limited warranty.



BlackRock Holdings, L.L.C. aims to consistently deliver a gorgeous product and to make everything as stress free as possible for people and their families. They build luxury, quality and value into each home they design and strive to constantly improve their quality creating even better homes for future homeowners.



With this in mind, RevBuilders Marketing looks forward to designing a website special and unique to BlackRock Holding’s needs and wants. The website design has to be both informative and picturesque, featuring some of the properties in a gallery while still giving enough information for interested buyers that are researching. Additionally, BlackRock Holdings was interested in an initial SEO (Search Engine Optimization) on the website as well, including research by RevBuilders Marketing, SEO-friendly coding, keyword research and recommendation, and meta descriptions in-place on the website, among many other efforts.



“We’re intrigued by BlackRock Holding’s goal to make every custom home they build unique and consistently provide exceptional customer service,” says Scot Small, President & CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “On top of that, they want to launch their new website with the right tags and coding in place to help their website rank better for SEO purposes. We’re excited about working with them to build a custom website perfect for their needs and wants.”



The new website will launch at: BlackRockHoldingsLLC.com. For more information about website design or SEO research, please visit: RevBuilders.com.



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Web Design, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased traffic into leads and sales for their clients through customized strategies for each client. Visit RevBuilders Marketing: Virginia Web Design, Virginia SEO Company & Virginia Digital Marketing Company



About BlackRock Holdings, LLC

Located in McLean, Virginia, BlackRock Holdings, L.L.C. is a speculative custom home builder offering luxury custom homes to the discerning home buyer.