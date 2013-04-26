Blackstone Withdraws Pursuit on Dell Reports WSJ. Blog DigitalOlympus.com Discusses

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- On April 23, popular news and technology blog DigitalOlympus.com commented on a recent Wall Street Journal article about private equity firm Blackstone Group’s decision to end its pursuit of Dell Inc., just a month after making preliminary offers for the computer maker that challenged the $24.4 billion proposal by the company’s founder Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners.



A recent Wall Street Journal news story revealed that Blackstone’s decision to pull out, after trying to counterbid a leveraged buyout by the PC maker’s Chief Executive, comes as the result of a comprehensive due diligence process that exposed concerns about significant drops in Dell's operating income, as well as the declining PC sales worldwide.



The article further stated that, according to people familiar with the matter, “The Blackstone team was in Texas last week conducting due diligence on the company, and its review raised doubts about the future of Dell's PC business.” This decision to bow out of negotiations comes almost a month after Blackstone Group LP signed non-disclosure agreements to inspect Dell's books.



Following the Wall Street Journal piece, DigitalOlympus.com leading researchers described the decision by Blackstone to pull out, after examining Dell’s financial books, as an example of how due diligence and business intelligence can improve decision-making for companies and organizations.



“Due diligence investigations that can gather as much data as possible to allow business leaders to make informed decisions when structuring a deal have become mandatory in this day and time,” said a lead researcher at DigitalOlympus.com. “There's no denying it, business due diligence can help executives assess investment opportunities and foresee possible investment outcomes more efficiently.”



The Wall Street Journal news article on the latest development of the Dell buyout saga concludes by reporting that although Dell and Blackstone have declined to comment, “The halt to Blackstone's rival deal effort leaves Silver Lake and Mr. Dell in a stronger position to push ahead with their offer to buy all of the company's shares not owned by Mr. Dell and his affiliates for $13.65 apiece.”



As a news and technology blog, DigitalOlympus.com is committed to promoting the adoption of due diligence practices that can help business executives gain greater insight into their decision making process, and recommends its readers to utilize third party professionals that can carry out a thorough background investigation before venturing into investing.



