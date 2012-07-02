Blackwater: From the Inside Out - New Book Offers Inside Scoop on Job of U.S Security Contractors in Iraq

Stuttgart, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- To the public who watched the Iraq War unfold on television, it was easy to assume that the Regular Armed Forces were the only personnel with their lives at stake. However, a Private Military Company was simultaneously providing vital contract-based security services to the United States Federal Government. Now, for the first time, a serving member of Blackwater is taking his story public.



Blackwater: From The Inside Out, is the work of Tim Beckman, a retired US Army Special Forces team Sargent who served with Blackwater at the height of their Baghdad operations.



As the first exposé into the company and its day-to-day work, the book is gripping hundreds who thought they knew, but didn’t.



“The work of Blackwater garnered much bad press. All of us working within the company were fully aware that the media had no idea of who we really were, what we were doing and how we were doing it” Beckman explains.



He continues, “I wanted to offer the public an opportunity to learn the truth, directly from those involved. The book offers an insight into the experiences I gained while working for Blackwater Security in Iraq, under the WPPS I and II contracts.”



While the media rumours and innuendos of private security contracting ran high, Beckman’s book is proof that the real-world actions of the company were very different.



“The book details my experiences of shooting in traffic, losing close friends and even having my morning coffee disturbed by a deadly rocket attack. However, it’s also a testament to the life-changing work of my colleagues and an honor to the sacrifice that many were forced to make. Bad things did go on, but I want people to understand what Blackwater really meant” Beckman adds.



Boasting a myriad of original training site photos, venues and other interesting people and places, Beckman’s work provides information and material that has never been released to the public.



Since the Iraq War, U.S protective services’ contracting has expanded to encompass Afghanistan and Israel. Bringing with it an increased demand for personnel, Beckman feels that giving the inside scoop to the public is more important now than it has ever been.



“Understanding what the job is and is not and the impact of an individual's actions and decisions at a strategic level has never been more important” he adds.



The book has seen much success since its original release in 2010. Attracting critical acclaim from both U.S and International audiences, Beckman is thrilled that his story is finally being told.



Blackwater: From The Inside Out, is available now in digital format through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Apple’s iBookStore.



About Tim Beckman

Tim Beckman is a retired Special Force team sergeant. His previous works include handbooks for Special Forces and U.S Department of State personnel. Beckman currently lives with his family in Germany, in continued employment with the U.S Government.