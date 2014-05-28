BlackWhiteRomance Set to Be the Game Changer in Interracial Dating

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- BlackWhiteRomance is all set to be the new platform where people from diverse ethnicities communicate and take their relationship forward. This website has a simple objective – to promote black – white dating.



InterracialMatch.com has come as a boon for people looking for interracial dating. With over 13 years of experience in this domain, this website has catered to hundreds of thousands of users and brought many together. The launch of their new website BlackWhiteRomance.com aims to take the dating experience to a whole new level.



For the budget conscious section of the society, this website will prove to be an ideal platform that encourages black – white romance. With monthly subscriptions starting from as low as $39.95 per month, it would not pinch most users. Users, who wish to become a long term member of the website, have to shed out $119.95 for a 6 month membership. Considering the kind of features that this website offers, it is undoubtedly a great deal.



When it comes to features, there is nothing that the website lacks. From creating a profile and adding pictures to sending winks and instant messages, this website has them all at a fairly affordable price. The website also gives standard users the opportunity to become gold members for writing promotional articles, proposing quality suggestions or sharing dating advice on the site.



BlackWhiteRomance proposes a new feature – Recommended Member. This refers to a gold member who is more serious about finding a partner on the website.



The online dating space has been getting pretty crowded of late. With people of different cultures, ethnic groups and interests joining in, it has become difficult to find an ideal match that fits ones taste. In a scenario like this, BlackWhiteRomance is an ideal platform for interracial dating and relationships.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Casper

Contact Number: 416-628-1072

Email id: Casper@SuccessfulMatch.com

Website: http://www.blackwhiteromance.com/

Address: 10 - 8707 Dufferin St, Suite 160, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada