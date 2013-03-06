Bladder Bottles Publishes Facts on Plastic Pollution

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Bladder Bottles, a startup company that devised an innovative Collapsible Water Bottle, has published detailed facts about the pollution associated with disposable plastic water bottles. The company has long emphasized the ecological benefits of its (in addition to its convenience to consumers), and has made environmentalism and consumer awareness a major principle of its business practice. The following list comprises some of the facts recently published on the website, bladderbottles.com.



"Americans buy more bottled water than any other nation in the world, adding 29 billion water bottles a year to the problem.



It takes about 4 liters of water to make a plastic water bottle and each year 17 million barrels of oil are used in producing single-use bottles (enough to power a million cars for a year)



The FDA puts a low priority on testing bottled water (only 2.6 full-time equivalents in 2008 for the 9 billion gallons/50billion bottles sold in the US) and relies on the $15 billion industry to police itself.



60% of bottled water never falls under FDA regulation because it’s produced and bottled intrastate



Bottled water companies are not required to publish their water quality testing results and most don’t.



There have been over 100 bottled water recalls since 1990 for contaminants ranging from algae, yeast, mold and sand to filth, coliform bacteria, bromate (a suspected human carcinogen), arsenic and benzene (a known human carcinogen). In most cases, the public was notified months after the contaminated water was found; in several cases, the public was not notified at all.



Each year 2,500,000 tons of a carbon dioxide are emitted in the manufacturing of the plastic bottles



The mining of water from aquifers and springs can lower the local water table, reducing stream flow, depleting aquifers, drying up water available from wells and draining wetlands.



From the foothills of Mount Shasta in McCloud, California, to Adams County, Wisconsin, to Chaffee County, Colorado, to towns in Maine and New Hampshire, communities have spent thousands of hours and millions of dollars to protect their local water resources from bottled water companies.



In the Northeast, several Maine communities including Wells, Fryeburg and Shapleigh have sought to retain control of their local water resources as Nestle, the owner of Poland Spring, seeks to extract their water. Barnstead and Nottingham, two communities in New Hampshire, have passed ordinances to assert local control of water resources.



In 2008, Nestle’s pursuit of water from the Wekepeke Reservoir in Sterling, Massachusetts was rejected by the Board of Selectmen in Clinton (which had water rights to the reservoir)."



