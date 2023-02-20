Bladder Prolapse (Cystocele) Market to Touch at High CAGR of 8.3% by 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Market Dynamics:



The factors influencing the global bladder prolapse (cystocele) market are the increasing research and development and the growing prevalence of bladder prolapse (cystocele).



The increasing research and development are expected to drive the market growth



The bladder and vaginal wall's supporting tissues weaken and stretch, allowing the bladder and vaginal wall to fall into the vaginal canal. The bladder is usually held in place by the muscles and connective tissues that support the vaginal wall. The muscles and tissues that support the vaginal wall weaken and stretch with a cystocele, allowing the bladder to move out of place. The most common type of pelvic organ prolapse is a cystocele. When the vaginal walls, uterus, or both lose their normal support and prolapse, or bulge, into the vaginal canal or through the vaginal opening, this is known as pelvic organ prolapse. Other nearby pelvic organs, such as the bladder or bowel, may shift.



Many aspects of a cystocele are being investigated by researchers, including new cystocele surgical techniques, ways to reduce complications and improve patient satisfaction following surgery, and the impact of pelvic floor muscle training on women at different stages of pelvic organ prolapse. Nonsurgical treatments may be required to treat a cystocele in mild cases successfully. Because the first surgery failed, the cystocele returned, or another pelvic floor problem developed, some women will eventually require another surgery for more serious cases.



Side effects associated with treatment are expected to hamper the market growth



There are risks associated with any surgery. Adverse anesthetic reactions, excessive bleeding, infection, and the risk of blood clots are among them. Surgery is given during surgery and continued afterward to reduce the risk of infection. To reduce the risk of blood clots, the patient will be given blood-thinning medication (such as Fragmin or Clexane) during surgery and while in the hospital. Serious bleeding or the need for a blood transfusion is extremely rare. In general, prolapse surgery improves sexual function; however, about 2% of women experience painful intercourse after surgery, which may necessitate minor corrective surgery or vaginal dilators.



Bladder problems can occur after surgery (for example, difficulty emptying the bladder, cystitis, or urinary leakage), but these issues usually resolve quickly. However, if urinary incontinence persists, additional surgery or medication may be necessary. Pain may be present immediately following surgery, but it usually subsides after days or weeks. Women who have had prolapse surgery rarely experience long-term pain. Bowel obstruction from adhesions and abdominal hernia is rare long-term complications after laparoscopy, robot-assisted, or abdominal prolapse surgery. If a complication occurs, additional surgery may be required.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way healthcare is delivered and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Virtual consultations with behavioral measures, lifestyle changes, and medical therapy may manage a large proportion of urogynaecological conditions. Although adaptations and provisions are being made to manage urogynaecological conditions, elective activity is expected to be slow, given that most patients are elderly with comorbidities that increase the risk of COVID-19 morbidity and mortality, and with most surgical procedures for quality of life. As a result, this cohort of patients is likely to experience a significant reduction in quality of life. The impact of delayed diagnosis and treatment on the disease's trajectory has yet to be determined. Hence, covid -19 is expected to have a negative impact on the market.



Segment Analysis:



Surgery segment is expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period



Cystocele repair is a surgical procedure that corrects the vaginal wall sinking or the bladder bulging into the vaginal canal. The surgery may help to restore the bladder's normal position and relieve the pressure caused by the bulging bladder on the vagina. When physical therapy and medications fail to alleviate severe prolapse symptoms, these surgeries are usually recommended. Surgery is usually performed by cutting the vaginal or abdominal wall using one of three methods the anterior colporrhaphy; this procedure involves cutting the vaginal surface and stitching the internal surface to strengthen the area where the bladder has prolapsed. The prolapsed bladder is repaired by attaching it to the pelvic sidewalls in a procedure known as paravaginal repair. Anterior colporrhaphy with graft in which a tissue graft is placed on the internal surface of the vagina along with stitches if the tissue lining is very thin.



Moreover, POP, which includes cystocele, is a major health concern, particularly among the elderly. More than 200,000 POP operations are performed in the United States each year, with up to 30% reoperation rates. The most common type of female POP is anterior vaginal wall prolapse (AWP), which accounts for 81 percent of all prolapse repairs. In addition, AWP has the highest recurrence risk, with reported recurrence rates as high as 41%.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global bladder prolapse (cystocele) market



The growing prevalence of bladder prolapse (cystocele) and increasing research and development in this region is expected to drive the market growth



Pelvic organ prolapse has become a significant and common medical problem in the United States, affecting one out of every ten women. By the age of 80, 11% of people will have had surgery for prolapse or incontinence, with a 30% chance of re-operation3. Each year, the direct cost of surgery exceeds one billion dollars, with an estimated 200,000 surgical procedures performed. According to a recent observational study, more than half of all women seeking routine gynecologic care have prolapse Stage II or higher.



Competitive Landscape:



With mergers, acquisitions, and product launches, the global bladder prolapse (cystocele) market is moderately competitive. Some of the key players in the market are Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Organon, Pfizer Inc, and Premier Medical Co., Bioteque America Inc., CooperSurgical Inc.



