Bladder Scanners Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global bladder scanners market. A bladder scan uses a noninvasive, portable ultrasound device that provides a virtual 3D image of the bladder and the volume of urine retained within the bladder. Bladder scans are commonly utilized in acute care, long-term care, and rehabilitation environments, and physician offices. Without the use of a bladder scanner, urinary retention is assessed by performing an invasive 'in and out' urinary catheterization, which can be uncomfortable and can pose a direct risk of introducing more pathogens into the bladder, thereby increasing a patient's risk of infection. The global bladder scanners market is driven by rise in chronic health conditions, increase in geriatric and overall population with urological disorders. Moreover, bladder scanning enables physicians and health care providers to avoid unnecessary catheterization.
The global bladder scanners market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bladder scanners market.
Global Bladder Scanners Market: Key Segments
In terms of product, the global bladder scanners market has been segmented into bench top bladder scanners, portable bladder scanners, and handheld bladder scanners. Based on application, the market has been classified into urology, obstetrics-gynecology, rehabilitation, surgery, and others. In terms of end-user, the global bladder scanners market has been divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Bladder Scanners Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global bladder scanners market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global bladder scanners market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. These are C. R. Bard, Inc., Verathon, Inc., dBMEDx, Inc., Vitacon, LABORIE, MCube Technology Co., Ltd., Caresono Technology Co., Ltd., MEDA Co., Ltd., Mianyang Meike Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd., and Signostics Ltd.
