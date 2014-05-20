Blair Victoria and Tudor Inn Hotel Introduces a New Convenient Web Booking System

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Ideally located in the heart of London, Blair Victoria and Tudor Inn Hotel has emerged as the force to reckon with in offering quality accommodation at the cheapest rates. Customer satisfaction has remained as the prime concern of the bed and breakfast hotel of great eminence right from the day they initiated their operations. To garner reverence and clientele base, the hotel offers a wide assortment of services. The services on offer go a long way in making the stay of the client convenient, safe and memorable. Moreover, the rooms of the hotel come equipped with all modern facilities that ensure a great stay.



A senior official at the Blair Victoria and Tudor Inn Hotel in a recent interview had this to say, “We are the leading destination for people that wish to avail best-in-class services at the most economical prices. The reasons are simple and obvious. We are available to our esteemed customers 24 hours, 12 months and 365 days in a year. Equipped with all the modern amenities, our rooms offer convenient and satisfying stay and that too at the lowest possible prices. We are a bread and breakfast hotel that offers delicious and hygienic complimentary continental breakfast to its clients. In addition to this, we have a polite, courteous and ever willing to help staff at our disposal that caters to the myriad needs of our visitors to a nicety.”



The hotel is widely renowned to offer something to everyone. The clients can avail a room that meets their requirements in totality. The hotel offers Single Ensuite Room, Double Ensuite Room, double Basic Room (Shower Inside & Toilet Outside), Twin Ensuite Room, Triple Ensuite Room, Quad Ensuite Room and Family Ensuite Room, all at the most reasonable rates.



Elaborating about the new web booking system the company official further added, “We are dedicated to offer convenient solutions to our customers. In the pursuit of enhancing the convenience of the client, we offer highly innovative web booking system. The client can make bookings through internet and that too at his/her convenience. Our safe payment gateway would ensure that all the transaction made by the client is kept discreet and safe from the access of any third party. In addition to this, we accept payment through all major Credit Cards.”



Therefore, for people looking for cheap hotels in London England Blair Victoria and Tudor Inn Hotel is the ideal destination. The hotel is situated within walking distance to London’s top tourist attractions such as Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye. Moreover, the visitor can access other tourist hot spots like Madam Tussauds, Tower of London, London Zoo and London Dungeon.



About Blair Victoria and Tudor Inn Hotel

Located in the heart of London Blair Victoria and Tudor Inn Hotel has acquired the status of the most sought after bread and breakfast hotel in London. Offering a plethora of highly credible services, the hotel has earned a humongous base of dedicated clientele. The staff is polite and caters to the myriad needs and aspirations of the visitor in totality. No doubt that Blair Victoria and Tudor Inn Hotel has emerged as the best among hotels near London eye UK.



Contact Details:



78-84 Warwick Way Victoria

London, SW1V 1RZ

U.K

Tel: 020 7828 8603

Email: Sales@BlairVictoria.com

Website: http://www.blairvictoria.com/