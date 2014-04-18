Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel Now Offering Best Rate Guarantee on All Online Bookings

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- For quite some years now, the Central London based Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel has been a preferred choice for guests who cannot afford to put up at over-priced hotels that provide nothing special but similar services. With intent to offer comfortable yet affordable accommodation to guests, the hotel keeps announcing great deals, discounts and other such offers to clients. Accordingly, this time, Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel is offering the best rate guarantee on all bookings made through the online channels.



Speaking about the best rate guarantee on all online bookings, a senior hotel official told us, “Gone are the days when people would put up just anywhere without asking for further bargains on price quoted by a hotel owner. These days, people aim to realize bigger savings since they never wish to spend a fortune for something, which is available cheaper elsewhere. We understand this concern of our clients and accordingly, when it comes to offering the best bread and breakfast accommodations, none matches our excellence and expertise. Over the years, we have strived to offer the best accommodation to our clients and we have been quite successful in delivering at the best prices. Now, our best price guarantee extends to all reservations made through the online booking channel.”



Folks at Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel ensure to deliver the best services at highly affordable rates. The hotel management is very particular about the services they provide to its guests. Equipped with all modern amenities and services, such as central heating, flat screen televisions, daily room cleaning services, complimentary toiletries, complimentary hospitality tray with coffee and tea, and free Wi-Fi, Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel is undeniably one of the best bed and breakfast hotels in Central London.



The hotel representative told us further, “Strategically located at a comfortable walking distance from London train and tube station, our hotel is easily accessible to all, especially avid travellers who love to be on the move. Our guests can enjoy complimentary continental buffet breakfast. Furthermore, we allow them to choose their preferred accommodation from a bevy of options available with us, such as family en suite rooms, quad rooms, triple rooms, twin rooms, double rooms, or single rooms. Those who want still cheaper accommodation can put up at basic rooms, which are just perfect to meet their budgetary constraints. Such basic rooms – though affordably priced – have shower inside; however, our guest would need to use the toilet outside.”



Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel’s close proximity to major sites of tourist interest, such as London Aquarium, Big Ben, London Eye, Buckingham, and the House of Parliament, makes it the most preferred choice for guests. Those looking for the best yet cheap bed and breakfast in Central London can visit the official website.



About Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel

Located in Central London, the Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel has now become synonymous with quality, comfort and affordability. Over the years, the UK’s best bed and breakfast hotel has been providing unparalleled hospitality, great amenities, and quality services to its clients at the most reasonable prices. If you intend to book budget hotel in Central London UK, what you simply need to do is visit the official website of Blair Victoria & Tudor Inn Hotel.



Contact Details:



78-84 Warwick Way Victoria

London SW1V 1RZ

Tel: +44 207 828 8603

Fax: +44 207 976 6536

Website: http://www.blairvictoria.com/