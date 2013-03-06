Blake Carpet Cleaning Announces 9 Step Green Carpet Cleaning

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Blake Carpet Cleaning and its team are pleased to announce their new 9-step carpet cleaning process. The process involves analysis of the fires at play to treat them with the right all natural green chemicals, and is soap-free, odor-free, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic.



“For years companies have used a variety of chemicals to clean carpets, many of which were harmful or caused allergic reactions amongst home owners.” says Frank Blake, “As well there is also a conscious effort on the part of consumers to choose green solutions, so this is also in response to that demand as well. And we have family too, so we also want to preserve the world.”



The new 9 Step Green Carpet Cleaning includes; Fiber identification, pre vacuuming, green pre condition, hot steam extraction, moving furniture, green cleaning of fabric and other flooring surfaces, and a non toxic carpet protector. All cleanings are completed with a post inspection walk through and an eco friendly disposition of the grey water used in the carpet cleaning process.



About Blake Carpet Cleaning

Blake Carpet Cleaning is located in San Diego California. It was founded by Frank Blake in the 1970s as a commercial cleaning service cleaning doctors offices, assisted living care centers, and other places requiring a high standard of cleaning in La Mesa, CA. The company was a leader in the introduction of green cleaning chemicals, working with Ivan Day. Recently Frank’s son Travis Blake joined the business and in the time since the father and son duo have been called on by channel 10 to trouble shoot carpet cleaning problems, and expose unethical business practices in the cleaning industry.



