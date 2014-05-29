Blake Insurance Group LLC Offers Personalized Insurance Services

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Blake Insurance Group LLC is one of the most reputed insurance companies Tucson. The company provides a wide range of insurance plans ranging from Home Owner’s to Auto Insurance, Life to Health and Commercial to Umbrella Insurance. The company is known for offering low cost insurance plans and designs them as per the customers’ needs and requirements. The agency also represents several companies and addresses all their insurance needs. Commercial insurance or business insurance is offered for businesses or a group of people. Health insurance plans are offered for individuals and groups so as to make health care the most affordable one.



Umbrella insurance plans are offered for an entire family so as to offer protection for each and every member in the family. Life insurance is offered for individuals and personalized plans are offered as per the individual’s insurance or investment needs. The company specializes in offering a wide range of auto insurance plans that cover various aspects such as liability, medical payments, uninsured motorists, rental and towing, comprehensive plans, collision and many more. They offer consultation services as well and help individuals with retirement planning by offering some of the best insurance investment products. Auto insurance such as car insurance Tucson is offered here at the most affordable prices. This is truly a one stop shop for all types of Insurance Tucson Arizona products and services.



To know more about Insurance Tucson AZ visit website http://blakeinsurancegroup.com/



About http://www.blakeinsurancegroup.com

Blake Insurance Group LLC, http://www.blakeinsurancegroup.com based at Tucson, Arizona is an insurance agency that represents several companies. The agency takes care of insurance needs of individuals, families or businesses.



Contact Details

Blake Nwosu – Principal Agent

Address: 5315 E Broadway Blvd Ste 207, Tucson, Arizona 85711

Phone: 520-325-9437 or 520-326-8945

Website: http://www.blakeinsurancegroup.com