Blanchards Bailey LLP Solicitors Announce Free Initial Chat to Clients

Dorset, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Blanchards Bailey LLPsolicitors have announced free initial meeting for clients with an experienced attorney from the firm – it is available in certain family law matters and in many cases they offer initial free advice. To arrange a free initial chat with an experienced member of the legal team clients can either fill up the form or give a call. The renowned solicitors in Weymouth believe in being completely transparent about their charges.



A spokesperson for the firm stated, “We are always willing to offer a free initial meeting (in person or by telephone) so that together we can decide whether or not we are the right people to handle a particular matter.” The distinguished Dorset Solicitorshave rich experience providing advice in all areas of family law. The solicitors are known for providing exceptional services to clients as they offer a genuinely personal service and explain the legal process in simple terms.



Solicitors at Blanchards Bailey LLP advice on the most suitable form of legal structure and give sound, intelligible and straightforward advice to their clients. The well-known Weymouth Solicitors also specialize in Business law, divorce and family relationship laws, probate, wills and Tax and Finance, etc. amongst others.



The team of experienced legal professionals at the firm are dedicated to advising on all commercial and business matters. The commercial law team advices clients on all aspects of setting up and carrying on a business whether it takes the form of a sole trader, a partnership or a limited company.



The renowned solicitors also provide e-newsletters for businesses and individuals find out useful news and information regarding law, useful news and information regarding commercial matters like relevant developments in company, commercial, employment and property law, etc. amongst others.



About Blanchards Bailey LLP Solicitors

Blanchards Bailey LLP Solicitors are a medium sized law practice firm and has offices in Blandford Forum, Dorchester, Shaftesbury and Stalbridge. The present practice was formed by the merger in January 2009 of the two largest law practices in Blandford, Blanchard whose origins go back to 1924. Bailey& Co was founded in 1962. The renowned Blandford Solicitors try to keep the fees competitive with those of other law practices without compromising the quality of work. It deals with all mainstream areas of law with particular expertise in wills, trust, probate and tax and financial planning for individuals and residential sales and purchases.



