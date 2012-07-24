Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Blanchards Bailey offers a free initial meeting with their experienced solicitors in all over Dorset. There commercial law team of solicitors in Dorchester and nearby areas are able to advise on all aspects of setting up and carrying on a business whether it takes the form of a sole trader, a partnership or a limited company and whether starting a business from scratch, buying an existing one or taking on a franchise. There are three main areas of work in which Blanchards Bailey operates – general business law and company matters, business property and employment law.



Solicitors provide advice and assistance on legal and commercial matters. They are instructed directly by clients and are typically the first point of contact for their clients. Solicitors have much more direct contact with their clients than Barristers have. Solicitors research points of law, negotiate contracts / deals, prepare / draft contracts and other legal documents. Most solicitors work in private practice and are employed by law firms. At Blanchards Bailey they have a team of experienced solicitors at Dorset dedicated to advising on all commercial and business law matters.



At Blanchards Bailey knowledge of the law and long experience of putting it into practice has given there solicitors at Dorset a reputation for handling family relationships which extends well beyond the immediate locality. They help clients make wills and obtain grants of probate and administer estates and trusts. Buying and selling home and land is considered to be the most important financial and possibly the most stressful transaction that people find difficult to undertake. But at Blanchards Bailey they have Buying and Selling Home team comprises only of highly experienced local solicitors who deal with a full variety of property matters.



Blanchards Bailey is a medium sized law practice firm deals with all mainstream areas of law with particular expertise in wills, trusts, probate and tax and financial planning for individuals and residential sales and purchases. They also have a growing business department and especial strength in commercial property matters. To learn more visit http://www.blanchardsbailey.co.uk .