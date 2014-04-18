Blanchardstown to Witness the Much Awaited Crafts, Holistic and Psychic Fair

Smithfield, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Crafts and Holistic Fairs Ireland is organizing yet another interesting and fun-filled fair at the Crowne Plaza, Blanchardstown on 27th April 2014 i.e. Sunday. The fair is for all those individuals who are thinking about alternative ways of living and are opening up to spiritual connections. This fair has events and stalls setup by traditional artisans, chiropractors, healers, psychic professionals and many more. It is a very interesting fair that would keep both children and adults engaged and entertained at the same time.



There are diverse range of stalls with exhibitors such as Abby Chiropractic and Wellness Center, Jenny’s Crystals, Siobhan Psychic Medium, Psychic Medium Jules Cloud Nine, Bolina, Christy Coote from Broken Arrow Healing, Pagan Wiccan and Coven Jewelry, TiaDe, Nature’s Sunshine Vitamins, Psychic Sean Sungre and many more. There are stalls exclusively from artisans and craftsmen with a traditional range of products such as handmade jewellery, soaps, salts, health products and many more which are perfect for gifting friends and family. This is a great place to get to know these artisans and their work in detail.



Visitors can directly get in touch with angel card readers and psychics. They can clarify a lot of questions and see what the psychics have in store for them. The fair is going to take place at Heather Suite, Crowne Plaza, Blanchardstown, Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin 15. The admission fee for the event is just €5 per adult and children under 16 are admitted for free. The event’s timings are 11 AM to 6 PM. So, those who want to have unlimited fun and explore new things this is the right place to be. To know more about the event and the stalls, visitors can login to the facebook page as mentioned in the below link.



To register a stall at the fair or to know more about Crafts and Holistic Fairs Ireland visit https://www.facebook.com/craftsandholisticfairsdublinandireland



About Crafts and Holistic Fairs Ireland

Crafts and Holistic Fairs Ireland based at Dublin, Ireland is a company that organizes fairs in Dublin and different places in Ireland. The fairs create an opportunity for individuals to meet a variety of traditional craftsmen and artisans along with holistic therapists and alternative practitioners.



Media Contact



Ahmed S

Address: 119, Clifden Court, Ellis Quay, Smithfield, Dublin 7, Ireland

Phone: 089-4515050

Email: craftsandholisticfairsireland@gmail.com

Website: https://www.facebook.com/craftsandholisticfairsdublinandireland