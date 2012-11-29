Blanes - the Best Tourist Place to Be at for Vacation

Blanes, Girona -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- If you are planning a holiday and are at crossroads to choose a destination for you and your family, you should consider making a trip to Blanes. Blanes has everything to offer to a tourist. It is a calm and serene tourist destination with the vibe of a town that comes alive at the break of dawn. Blanes is the place to go if you are looking for a quite trip where you can spend quality time with your family.



Blanes is a place that is surrounded with the deep blue sea. The shores here resonate beauty and the town inspires culture with every look you take around visiting the place. Blanes through its tourist attractions attracts a large number of visitors every year. Both the south and north regions of this exotic tourist destination have plenty to offer in terms of variety. For those who like to have their alone time, there are beaches that offer just that.



You can just walk down to these beaches from the hotel and spend a whole day lounging at the beach. If you plan it right you can watch the sun rise and set the very same day. On the other hand, if you are someone who likes to get the taste of adventure from time to time, you can make use of the several options like water scooter or ride a catamaran. You can even go windsurfing over the deep blue ocean and enjoy every bit spent in the air with the ocean waves filling your ears with a sense of contentment.



If you are single and want to have fun with your friends in this lovely place, you can plan ahead and engage in group activities. If you want to escape on a romantic getaway, Blanes is again a great place to go. Using the boat rides which are done on a regular basis, you can get a good look at the town while sharing a couple of great moments with your loved one.



There is a lot you can do in Blanes. The number of tourists to this place is increasing every year and with more and more tourist destinations becoming expensive and out of the reach of the budget traveler, Blanes is slowly topping the list of the best places to plan a visit. For more please visit http://www.myblanes.com/



