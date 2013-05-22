Blanks 2 U Offer Huge Savings on Blank Apparel for Businesses and Events

Ladera Ranch, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Branding can be a tricky obstacle course to navigate when planning events or starting a business - employees, volunteers and contributors may display other brands and dilute the sense of corporate identity or make the cause feel disorganized. Blank apparel enables businesses and pro-social groups to present a unified front, and with Blanks 2 U, they are able to do so more affordably than ever.



Blanks 2 U differs from many wholesale outlets because its items are not returns, seconds or defective product. All their items are brand new and of the finest quality; their low prices come from unique buying deals which allow them to offer the most competitive rates available. The site offers blank t shirts, jerseys, polos, sweaters and cardigans together with hats, shorts, pants, bags and even underwear.



Blank clothing has many applications, from events and business uniforms to film and television costumes, and the site provides the best blank apparel on the market at the most competitive prices. The site can also provide screen printing, embroidery and other customization for those who wish to have their apparel display a unique image.



A spokesperson for Blanks 2 U explained, “We have been in the industry for over a decade and this has enabled us to establish strong professional bonds with clothing producers, allowing us to amass a wholesale catalogue at rock bottom prices which, thanks to the internet, we are no able to pass on directly to consumers without the need for a middle man. Connecting our customers with our rock bottom prices for quality clothing has been our mission and we’re succeeding now more than ever thanks to our online catalogue, which features high quality imagery and detailed product options on some of the best clothing brands in America, so customers can quickly and easily make the right purchase.”



About Blanks 2 U

Blanks 2 U is a family owned and operated business with over 10 years experience in the apparel industry. They offer high quality Brand Name Apparel at Wholesale Prices. They are able to offer the lowest prices available anywhere. They sell to the education industry, sports teams, church groups, clubs, reunions and businesses needing uniforms to be embellished, embroidered and branded. For more information, please visit: http://www.blanks2u.com/