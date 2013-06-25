Blanks 2 U Offers Heavy Discounts on Brand Name Blank Apparel Ideal for Businesses

Ladera Ranch, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Businesses who require staff to wear uniforms are always trapped between providing a cost effective uniform solution and a uniform of high quality that will make their staff appear respectable to the general public. Oftentimes high quality, branded, American-made clothing is too expensive while cheaper alternatives look shabby. Now, Blanks 2 U offers a solution by providing blank t shirts, pants and other items at wholesale prices to retail buyers.



The online store offers a comprehensive range with each product displayed with high quality imagery and their price accompanied by the RRP to clearly demonstrate the saving. These products can then be clicked to discover sizing and color options.



The site also lists their items by manufacturer, so that companies for whom it is important to source brands like American Apparel can do so easily and narrow their search to only relevant results. There is also a sidebar of top sellers and new products to entice return customers with trending items.



A spokesperson for Blanks 2 U explained, “Our blank apparel business started out of necessity as demand grew for affordable clothing from educational institutions and church groups but has quickly grown into a nationwide solution for all. Although those outside the state of California will have to pay sales tax on the items, they are still well below the retail value because we sell directly to the customer online and cut out the middle men. The result for us has been a steady expansion of awareness and custom as we have now moved into providing workwear for everyone from plumbers to chefs, and have jackets and underwear as well as the traditional shirts and trousers. Our commitment to market leading pricing has seen prices to continue to drop as we grow our economies of scale due to our success.”



About Blanks 2 U

BLANKS 2 U is a family owned and operated business with over 10 years’ experience in the apparel industry. They offer high quality Brand Name Apparel at Wholesale Prices. Apparel is most often sold into the education industry, sports teams, church groups, clubs, reunions, businesses needing uniforms, and is most often sold to print on, embroider on or embellish for the sake of branding and promotion of oneself, group, or team etc. For more information please visit: http://www.blanks2u.com/