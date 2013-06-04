Blast the Community Website Helps Users Find Interesting Events

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Offering nationwide information about everything from what big act is playing what venue and when, to what photographer takes the best family reunion photos, www.blastcommunity.com is the newest go-to place for all things activity. “We envision people never missing a particular event they’d love to attend simply because our comprehensive site kept them abreast of everything they needed to attend way ahead of schedule.” said Nancy Gregg, Co-Founder of Blast The Community. With travelers in mind co-founders Nancy Gregg and Leon Michaels advise when planning a trip to a distant locale adventurers are not readily acquainted with, the use of the new online portal will give users the advantage of being able to plan ahead for plays, festivals, and shows they don’t want to miss on their journey.



Only highlighting events posted by event promoters themselves the Blast The Community site is kept up to date with current information at all times. Additionally the site offers a business directory for small business owners and additional features in the future.



