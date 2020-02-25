Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. BPDCN comprise of less than 1% of all hematologic malignancies, that results around 1,000 to 1,400 cases prevailing annually in the US and Europe when combined.

2. 90% of BPDCN patients with present asymptomatic skin lesions and early identification can be difficult due to overlapping features along with other benign and malignant disorders.



Key benefits of the report

1. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the BPDCN epidemiology and Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. BPDCN market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. BPDCN market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market.



Request for sample pages



"Men are often diagnosed with BPDCN than women (around 3:1 ratio), and it is most prevalent in the patient's age 60 years and older."



While there is a high initial response rate with standard chemotherapeutic regimens for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), the responses are typically not durable, and this remains a very aggressive disease with generally poor outcomes. For this reason, the standard approach for eligible patients has been high-dose induction chemotherapy, preferably with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL)- based regimens followed by consolidation with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Unfortunately, many patients with this disease are elderly and frail and cannot tolerate this therapy, and the low-dose regimens being used in this population are generally not as effective.



The current studies suggest that treatment with high-dose chemotherapy, followed by allogeneic HSCT in CR1 may result in improved overall survival for BPDCN.



There is currently only one approved therapy or established standard of care for BPDCN due to its rarity and the lack of prospective clinical trials. Elzonris (tagraxofusp-erzs, Stemline Therapeutics), is the only approved therapy for the treatment of BPDCN. Elzonris is given for the treatment of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults and pediatric patients two years and older.



The factors that shall further expedite the growth of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm market during the forecast period of (2020–2030) include high incidence, increased morbidity rate due to Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm and increasing awareness about available treatments.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. IMGN632

2. UCART123

3. XmAb14045

4. MB 102

And many others



The key players in BPDCN market are:

1. Immunogen

2. Cellectis

3. Xencor

4. MustangBio



And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Share at a glance

3. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Disease Background and Overview

4. BPDCN Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. France

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Current Treatment & Medical Practices

7. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Marketed Drugs

8. Elzonris (Tagraxofusp-erzs): Stemline Therapeutics

9. Current Unmet Needs of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm

10. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Emerging Therapeutics

10.1.Key Cross Competition

10.2.IMGN632: Immunogen

10.3.UCART123: Cellectis

10.4.XmAb14045: Xencor

10.5.MB 102: MustangBio

11. BPDCN Market Size

12. Region-Wise Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market size

12.2. EU-5

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. France

12.2.3. Italy

12.2.4. Spain

12.2.5. United Kingdom

12.3. Japan

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. Appendix

16. Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Report Methodology

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight