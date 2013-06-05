BlastPort Launches $0.99 Reliable Hosting Solutions for Website Owners

Trophy Club, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Today a small business needs an Internet presence, and for many, they think a webpage is simply out of their price range or too complicated to worry about making.



“We love small businesses; we are a small business,” said Vincent Guerin, co-founder of BlastPort.com.



As a reliable web hosting company, BlastPort has several features available for the small business. Best of all, they start their pricing at a scant $0.99 a month.



“For a dollar a month, you get a presence on the web. Many who start here quickly move up to our other services, but the $0.99 gets them started,” said Guerin.



BlastPort is adding web design to their current listing of services, although it is still in construction.



“Once we get the web design portion of the business running, you will be sure to get the same great, friendly service we offer to our other customers. We pride ourselves on exceeding expectations. You will be no different,” said Guerin.



All servers are hosted in the United States and feature unlimited bandwidth, 99.9 percent uptime and the fastest connection speeds.



A reseller option is available to any business who is interested as well.



“With our reseller option, a hosted webpage can sublet domains from their own domain. This is great for SEO and building backlinks for local businesses who are working together,” said Guerin.



BlastPort’s blog also has excellent tips and techniques for small business owners to increase customer traffic and potential sales and profit margins. Posts about updates and positive changes are also featured on the blog, all for the benefit of BlastPort’s customers and friends.



For more information or to order, visit http://www.blastport.com/.



