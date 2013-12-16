BlazarHosting Launches Affordable Small Business Start Up Web Hosting Program

Athens, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- According the results of a survey conducted by Yodel, an online marketing platform, over 50% of small businesses do not have a website. Furthermore, the survey showed only one 1 in 10 businesses utilize social media or online advertising to market their products. BlazarHosting owner Andrew Barlow was not surprised one bit at the results of this survey. Says Barlow, "It's amazing to me that small business owners don't use cheap, easily available technology to establish their business and grow their revenues. A website and internet web hosting should be a basic requirement for any business, but you have many business owners who are just sitting there wondering, what do I need to host a website?"



Therefore, with the needs of small businesses in mind, BlazarHosting has launched an affordable range of server packages aimed at the beginners who need to establish a web presence immediately. Barlow explains. "We now offer shared and dedicated server packages for the beginner starting their websites. Each of our shared Web Hosting plans includes 24/7/365 support, a 99.9% up-time guarantee, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. This is perfect for the technophobe who needs their hand held during the entire process. Additionally, the first timer will be glad to know we will also be offering a free website builder tool and almost as important, free website additions to boost the website's presence in the search engine's rankings."



Barlow emphasizes how important it is to make the small business customer feel appreciated. "Our service is fully guaranteed by the CEO himself. If any of my customers ever have a problem with the regular support, just ask that your ticket be assigned to me, Andrew, and I will personally take the time to give you the VIP attention that you deserve. We are dedicated to providing reliable web hosting solutions of the highest quality. Our focus is on reliability, security, up-time, and customer support. From the business owner to the individual who desires full functionality on a small budget, BlazarHosting provides a complete web hosting solution."



Another solution BlazarHosting offers to their small businesses is a no contract option. Explains Barlow, "When a small business is just staring out with a company, they're going to be apprehensive, wondering if the company they've chosen is truly the best web hosting for business customers like them. We aim to prove to them we are, but we want them to have an out if they're not happy with us. Therefore, we offer the 30-day money-back guarantee and the no-contract option to prove our intent."



About BlazarHosting

BlazarHosting is a world leading provider of shared and dedicated web hosting. Privately held and based in Athens, Texas, the company was founded by current owner Andrew Barlow. Since then, BlazarHosting has grown from a small hosting company into a world leading and industry recognized hosting provider. As a Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited business, customer satisfaction is one of the main pillars ingrained in their company philosophy. They work with every individual and business on a personal level to guarantee the support required for their success.