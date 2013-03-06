Blaze Conveyancing Turns Sweet Sixteen

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Blaze Conveyancing, a Perth settlement agent, is proud to ring in its 16th anniversary this year. Since 1997, they have been one of the most reliable and personalized conveyancers Perth has ever seen, and the company is looking forward to many more years to come.



Throughout the past 16 years, Blaze Conveyancing has provided excellent service as the preferred conveyancers in Perth, which is why they have such a high level of returning clientele. They have repetitively been recommended by previous clients for their personalized service, flexibility, and expertise as a settlement agent in Perth. With each passing year, they strive to meet and exceed these expectations, ending up with only positive reviews regarding their service.



As an independent settlement agency, they have been able to maintain strong ties to their clients, providing a kind of personalization that cannot be found elsewhere. They have no financial ties or relationships with any real estate agents or brokers, and take pride in acting with their client’s best interests in mind. They are confident in this method, and believe that it has been key in providing the best service possible from conveyancers in Perth.



The company is proud to have reached such a milestone, and they look forward to many more years of being the number one Perth settlement agent. They genuinely care about their clients, and aim to make the sale or purchase of property a much easier process than usual. They are extremely thankful to their customers, and pledge to continue offering the same great service that they have for the past 16 years.



“Our 16 years of experience greatly contributes to why we are known as the premier Settlement Agent in Perth,” said Ross Wharton, president. “At Blaze Conveyancing, we believe that buying or selling a property should not be a stressful situation, and we would like to thank all of our clients over the years who have let us become a part of that process.”



Blaze Conveyancing offers a wide range of services for any client who may be interested in real estate buying or selling. These services include contracts of sale, survivorship applications, preparation of land transfers, strata titles and strata plan subdivisions, settlement of residential and commercial properties, and much more. They ultimately have services for any client real estate need, and will work one-on-one to ensure that all individual requirements are met with understanding and ease.



About Blaze Conveyancing

Based in Attadale since 1997, Blaze Conveyancing has been one of the top settlement agents in Perth, offering conveyance services all over Western Australia. As a member of the Australian Institute of Conveyancers, they are knowledgeable industry professionals who make it a point to stay involved and up to date with changes and trends that occur in the industry.



Media Contact:

