BlazeVideo 2013 After-Christmas Sale Round 2 Offering Great Discounts Kicked Off

GuangDong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Today BlazeVideo launches After-Christmas sale offering up to 50% discount for its multimedia software: BlazeVideo DVD Copy and BlazeDVD Pro, and buy one copy of BlazeVideo SmartShow get one copy of BlazeVideo DVD Creator or Blaze Video Magic Standard for free. With these programs, users would find it is so easy to play/copy/burn DVD discs and edit/convert/create video files. The After-Christmas Sale is available until Jan 4th, 2014 at http://www.blazevideo.com/promotion/.



Enjoy Up to 50% Discount at BlazeVideo After-Christmas Sale



BlazeVideo provides up to 50% discount for After-Christmas special offers at the 2013 After-Christmas Sale Round 2 from Dec 24 to Jan 4:



1, 50% off BlazeVideo DVD Copy: Enable users to copy any encrypted or region-coded DVD into blank DVD discs or onto the computer hard drive at high speed by auto removing DVD region protections and CSS encryption. It can also rip DVD discs to most HD/SD video formats for playback on portable devices like iPhone, iPod, iPad, etc.



2, 50% off BlazeDVD Pro: A powerful DVD and video player that is available for playing and recording down DVD movies and videos. With this region-free player, it would be quite convenient for people to watch DVD movies made in different countries or videos with families and friends and record down classical scenes.



3 Buy One, Get One Bouns Gift: Buy a copy of video creator BlazeVideo SmartShow, and then get a copy of either BlazeVideo Video Editor ($39.95) or Blaze Video Magic Std ($29.95) for free. BlazeVideo SmartShow is an easy-to-use video creator which can help which can help touch up funny videos and photos with stylish effects and then merge them into a wonderful personal movie.



People can not only get great discounts from BlazeVideo at 2013 After-Christmas Sale, but also a handful of useful free gifts. Want to save more at BlazeVideo: http://www.blazevideo.com/? Good news, 30% discount is available for all regular-priced products.



Price and Availability:



BlazeVideo DVD Copy, regularly priced at $49.95, is now 50% off as After-Christmas special offer for all people from Dec 24 to Jan 4. Besides, BlazeVideo Video Editor, regularly priced at $29.95, is now 100% off as Christmas gift. Lots of excellent gifts are also available at After-Christmas Sale Page.



About BlazeVideo Software

BlazeVideo Software specializes in multimedia software based on Windows and Mac OS, providing home user specific audio and video applications including DVD Player, DVD Ripper, Video Converter, DVD Editor, DVD Copy, HDTV Player, Video Creator, etc.



Media Contact:

BlazeVideo

Address - Room 1507, East Tower Building, Nanshan Software Park

Contact Number – 86-755-2650 8106

Contact person – Helen Wood

Email ID – marketing@blazevideo.com

Website Url: http://www.blazevideo.com/