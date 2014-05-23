BlazeVideo Announces Memorial Day Sale, Delivers BlazeVideo DVD Copy as Free Gifts

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- BlazeVideo, Leading digital video and audio software manufacturer, today kicks off the celebration of 2014 Memorial Day by seeding free gifts - BlazeVideo DVD Copy, which enables users to easily convert and copy DVD Movies telling the moving but breathtaking stories of the Union and Confederate soldiers, valid from today to May 31, 2014. BlazeVideo DVD Copy can definitely add atmosphere to this Memorial Day, on the condition that users manage this DVD Copy software in a good way. With this tool, it is easy to copy DVD movies of historic Civil War and convert DVD to videos to share with others to commemorate the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the war.



BlazeVideo DVD Copy is a perfect "DVD Copy + DVD Ripper" combo that can not only backup DVD discs, but also rip DVDs to videos, even if copy-protected. It can automatically remove region protections, Sony ARccOS protection and CSS encryption.



This DVD Copy app enhances the digital home experience by allowing users to easily copy a high quality DVD to a blank disc or convert DVD to common videos for playback on portable devices. Besides, the user-friendly interface offers all the features users need on one page, making it a breeze to select the source DVD file and destination and then copy. A senior PC software reviewer said that BlazeVideo DVD Copy is the must-have DVD copying software for video lovers, which makes it easier to create a collection of their favorite DVD movies as well as for businesses to duplicate training or promotion discs.



Apart from this free gift, BlazeVideo also promises the most money-saving DVD Software Pack for Memorial Day, originally priced at $179.8, now only needs $79.8, so it is strongly recommended by the company for the coverage of the following four tools:



- BlazeDVD: Watch any DVD movie or video on computer.

- BlazeVideo DVD Copy: Edit, convert and backup DVD movies.

- BlazeVideo DVD Creator: Burn any videos to DVD for portable and home DVD players.

- BlazeVideo Music DVD Creator: Create quality music movie DVD in 4 simple steps.



Pricing and Availability

BlazeVideo DVD Copy for cloning/ripping/shrinking DVD priced at $49.95 is being given away from today to May 30. Other valuable DVD software for Memorial Day are also available from http://www.blazevideo.com/promotion/



Contact info:

Helen

Marketing Manager

+86-755-2650 9948

China

marketing@blazevideo.com