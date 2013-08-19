BlazeVideo Announces Release of BlazeVideo SmartShow- an Easy-to-Use Yet Powerful Video Maker

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Have traveled to some interesting places in this summer holiday and taken tons of photos and video clips? Want to mix these photos and video clips into a vivid and creative movie to tell moving story? Good news, BlazeVideo, an industry-leading software developer specializing in creating innovative multi-media entertainment applications for Windows and Apple’s Mac OS, today announced the immediate availability of their latest video maker software – BlazeVideo SmartShow, a fantastic and useful app to create movies and polish picture and video clips in easy but cool ways. Now 20% discount is available for this new release.



Taking photos is a good way to record precious moments and memorize meaningful times, besides it can reappear people’s past days when they share these pictures with their families and friends some time later. Since people always like to make things as perfect as possible, then how to touch up their cool pictures/clips before mixing them into a stylish video becomes a hard problem, as not everyone knows much knowledge about editing images and making videos. In fact, what do people really need is an intuitive and easy-to-use utility to meet all these needs in an efficient way. Searched around but have not found a satisfying program? Please take a shot at experiencing BlazeVideo SmartShow, the right app that could well satisfy all people’s video creation demand. What is more, it could also retouch photos and clips with gorgeous photographic effects.



SmartShow is a user-friendly yet powerful video maker app that offers people the easiest way to create a unique movie with their favorite pictures, video clips, music and voice-overs. They can edit and liven up their masterpieces with abundant fantastic effects, templates, titles, transitions by simple drag-and-drop operation, and then save their artworks into all sorts of portable devices, like the iPhone, iPad, Samgsung Galaxy S4 and more for better enjoyment on-the-go.



Features of BlazeVideo SmartShow



- Intuitive interface

- Simply drag pictures, video fragments, popular music, stylish titles and creative fades into the storyboard to merge them into a unique movie in Minutes.

- Liven up videos with music, abundant fantastic effects, easy-to-use editing tools and more.

- Enhance video with stylish titles and cool slogan.

- Add various custom transitions to make movies look professional and lively.

- All kinds of preset title templates and transitions are available.

- Create awesome HD videos that bring better visual enjoyment.

- Share movies by uploading them to Facebook.

- Quick preview resource pictures and video clips, then choose some to create a movie.

- The latest Windows 8 Operation System is officially supported by this program.



Pricing and Availability



The software that works on Windows OS is competitively priced at $49.95 dollars per copy. Good news, for this newly-released version, a special offer with 20% discount is available. BlazeVideo SmartShow can be purchased directly on the official website: http://www.blazevideo.com/smartshow/.



http://www.blazevideo.com/



About BlazeVideo, Inc.

Founded in 2002, BlazeVideo, Inc. is specialized in developing innovative multi-media software based on Windows and Mac OS. The company has a team of excellent developers who devote themselves to researching and improving their products. All staff in BlazeVideo keeps pushing forward to offer users more useful and excellent software.