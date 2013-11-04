BlazeVideo Discounts Media Player BlazeDVD with Up to 50% off in 2013 Halloween Special Gift

ShenZhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Watching Halloween movies, especially Horror movies at home has become one of the most popular ways to celebrate the Halloween holiday, just as popular as wearing creepy costumes to attend costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns, playing trick or treat game, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, visiting haunted attractions, playing pranks, telling scary stories, and watching horror films, etc. To help movie fans enjoy a more horrible Halloween night, BlazeVideo offered a perfect movie player – BlazeDVD in 2013 Halloween Special Gift to play Halloween thrillers in DVD or common video on personal computer smoothly.



As Halloween approaches, a bunch of promotions about 2013 horror movies rush everywhere and nothing can be as effective as horror movie to bring people creepy-crawly but funny Halloween atmosphere. The thrillers make people scream, jump and shake at the scaring Halloween. As a professional full-featured media player application, BlazeDVD can play any Halloween thrillers in almost all region-coded/CSS-encrypted DVDs, ISO files, SD/HD videos and audios formats on computer or portable devices smoothly, without being disturbed by any incompatibility problem. Holding a totally free media player that can support not only common or up to 1080P HD video and audio but also DVD discs of all region codes, no matter the DVDs are released in Region A (North America), Region B (Europe and Africa), or Region C (China, Japan, and Russia), would undoubtedly bring unmatched cinema-like, smooth and vivid Halloween horror movie experience to ultimately enhance home video entertainment.



This powerful media player application offers a bunch of features to greatly enhance the overall video and audio experience. With the support of AC-3, Hi-Fi Audio, Dolby Pro Logic II, Dolby 5.1 and Dolby 7.1 audio encoding technology, this DVD player delivers optimal audio effect. This app enables users to live record DVD movies and save the recording DVD files onto hard drive. Additionally, the media player provides DVD to video converter feature to convert the recording DVD files into ASF, AVI, iPod MP4, MPEG, PSP MP4 for playback on iPod, PSP, iPhone or other portable devices anywhere at any time. People could freely select any subtitle from source movie files which makes convenient to watch Halloween thrillers in familiar languages. Other features include: parental Control, picture in picture, capture DVD screenshot, intuitive navigation, separated control panel and window, image adjustments (brightness, contrast, and saturation), Windows 8 compatibility, etc.



BlazeDVD is originally priced at $49.95, but now it is available at only $24.97 in BlazeVideo 2013 Halloween Special Gift. People can directly visit: http://www.blazevideo.com/promotion/ to get it at half price. Besides the discounted BlazeDVD, BlazeVideo also offer powerful video converter Blaze Video Magic with $20 price off and Halloween Gift Pack composed of BlazeVideo SmartShow, BlazeVideo DVD Creator and BlazeDVD, originally costs $139.85, but now only need $41.95, saving $98 totally. These special offers will last until November 7rd. What’s more, in BlazeVideo 2013 Halloween Special Gift, people could get totally free gift: BlazeVideo iPad video converter from October 14rd to November 7rd as Halloween free gift from BlazeVideo.



About BlazeVideo, Inc.

Founded in 2002, BlazeVideo, Inc. is specialized in developing innovative multi-media software based on Windows and Mac OS. The company has a team of excellent developers who devote themselves to researching and improving their products. All staff in BlazeVideo keeps pushing forward to offer users more useful and excellent software.



Media Contact

Helen

marketing@blazevideo.com

http://www.blazevideo.com