BlazeVideo Halloween Gift Pack Saves Up to 98 to Create, Burn and Transfer Awesome Halloween Movie

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- October 31st is 2013 Halloween day and to celebrate the upcoming Halloween day, people are getting busy with preparation work for activities, costumes and gifts. To gain some useful Halloween gifts from all kinds of online promotion can make Halloween more happy and exciting. As an outstanding software developer majoring in first-class multimedia applications for media fans all over the world, has launched BlazeVideo 2013 Halloween Special Gifts in a bid to bring people more fun in this special festival. In the Halloween special offer activity, people, especially those who fancy DIY movie, could get quite a bunch of free and high-discounted movie helpers to make an awesome Halloween movie, burn them into discs to present friends as Halloween gifts and transfer their masterpiece onto all kinds of iDevices.



In the thought of enriching people’s multimedia life and bring movie fans better movie experience not only at this Halloween holiday but also tons of other popular festivals, BlazeVideo packed 3 of its best sellers into the Halloween Gift Pack, which could help solve almost all video creating, editing and burnning issues as well as iDevice data transferring problems. This gift pace consists of: BlazeVideo SmartShow, BlazeVideo DVD Creator and BlazeVideo iTransfer, originally costs $139.85, these 3 apps now as Halloween Gift Pack only need $41.95 in BlazeVideo 2013 Halloween Special Gifts, totally $98 saved.



BlazeVideo SmartShow is a powerful yet easy to use video maker to help create horror Halloween movies with funny pictures, scary video clips and creepy background sounds. People can enhance and liven up their artwork with abundant built-in editing tools, fantastic effects, titles and transitions by simple drag-and-drop operation. At last, the newly-created movies can be created into various popular SD/HD video formats fit for portable devices. If people want to burn it into DVD for backup or send these disks to friends or families as Halloween special gifts, BlazeVideo DVD Creator is here to burn help burn these videos into ISO files onto hard drive or blank discs in high quality. It is a good idea to transfer these awesome Halloween movies onto iDevices like iPhone, iPod or iPad and enjoy it anywhere and anytime, BlazeVideo iTransfer is just the right software people can easily apply to transfer data including music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, images, ebooks, apps, etc. between iDevices and computers. With this gift pack, people could create and watch any movies in any format on any device anytime and anywhere.



Besides the Halloween Gift Pack, BlazeVideo also offer BlazeDVD full-featured media player and video converter Blaze Video Magic with up to 50% price cut. These special offers are all valid until the end of November 7th. What’s more, in BlazeVideo 2013 Halloween Special Gifts, people could get totally free gift: BlazeVideo iPad video converter from October 14th to November 7th as Halloween free gift from BlazeVideo.