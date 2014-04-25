BlazeVideo Offers Free Movie Maker to DIY Home Movie as Mother's Day Gift

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Amazing news reporting that a Texas mom instinctively became a ruthless fighter when a pit bull attacked her 2-year-old daughter jumped into our sight recently. People have to admit that a mom’s instincts to protect her children are wildly powerful. It is time to show love to mothers on this Mother’s Day! Right here, right now, let’s honor dear mothers with a meaningful 2014 Mother’s Day Gift from blazevideo.com. BlazeVideo is presenting full license codes of video maker BlazeVideo SmartShow at this festival to warm worldwide mothers’ hearts, starting from April 25 to May 15, 2014.



To a mother, the great woman who gave birth and deep love to their children, what she needs is neither diamond flower nor money, but happy time with children. So, why not watch moving movies with her and DIY home videos made by clips and photos taken when the family traveled outside or have a party. This would surely be a creative Mother’s Day gift and bring mother great pleasure. When one cannot keep her company, she can enjoy her movie and recall happy times with the family.



Now people can go to BlazeVideo Mother’s Day Gifts and Special Offer webpage to take Mother’s Day free gift and enjoy great discounts.



BlazeVideo SmartShow is a decent video maker that offers the easiest way to create a unique movie with pictures, video clips, music and voice-over for dear mum. Users can edit and liven up their masterpiece with abundant fantastic effects, templates, titles, transitions by simple drag-and-drop operation. Now it's time to export it into various portable devices or various popular video formats.



Any visitor to the event page will benefit from the following features preserved by BlazeVideo SmartShow:



- Mix photos, videos, popular music, stylish titles and fades into a movie.

- Enhance movie by attaching stylish titles of different themes and scenes.

- Fine tune images and videos to make them look more beautiful with built-in editing tools.

- Make fluent video by attaching animated transitions between multiple clips and pictures.

- Save movie into various portable devices for better enjoyment on-the-go or upload to Facebook

- In addition to the default Mother’s Day present mentioned above, BlazeVideo also offers many other options, including:

- $100 off Mother’s Day Gift Pack with 4-in-1 DVD tools for DVD Playback + DVD Backup + DVD Making+ Music DVD Making!

- A half-off BlazePhoto sale for people who are fond of taking photos, polish photos and share them online become some easy with BlazePhoto.

- Amazing Discount: 60% off BlazeVideo DVD Creator for collecting all their favorite videos into DVD disks with DVD menu and music in any easy way.



Price and Availability

It is the golden chance to get the top-ranked BlazeVideo SmartShow (latest version, at list price $49.95) without spending a penny during April 15-May 15, 2014.



How to get it: head to BlazeVideo Mother’s Day Promo, click the big Yellow Download button to download the installation, then unzip it and register the software with the license code included. http://www.blazevideo.com/promotion/



Contact info:

Helen

Marketing Manager

+86-755-2650 9948

China

marketing@blazevideo.com