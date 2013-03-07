Bleach in Chile: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bleach in Chile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Bleach enjoyed strong growth in both volume and value terms in 2011, although its performance was lower than in 2010 as consumption stabilised. Following the earthquake in 2010, Chileans were concerned with disinfecting destroyed areas to avoid diseases such as cholera and H1N1. As bleach is cheaper than other disinfectant products, it was the most commonly used product.
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Chile market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
