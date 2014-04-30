New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- During 2013, the Dominican Republic experienced the worst outbreak of dengue and the return of cholera, especially in the south of the country. Because of advertising campaigns by bleach manufacturers and the government, there is now an increasing widespread use of bleach to prevent both diseases (bleach disinfects utensils and water that could otherwise propagate cholera, and standing water that could otherwise allow the reproduction of dengue's mosquito).
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Dominican Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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