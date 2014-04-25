Fast Market Research recommends "Bleach in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Bleach slowed in current value growth during 2013 though remaining positive in view of consumers' hygiene consciousness. The various health epidemics in the review period such as SARS raised consumer awareness and concerns about maintaining hygiene as well as cleanliness of their homes. The government's push that bleach is an effective antiseptic boosted the performance of this product too.
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Hong Kong, China market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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