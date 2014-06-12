New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Over the review period, users of bleach in Hungary were mainly those consumers that followed traditional methods of washing, and whose habits were not easily changed. As a result, bleach was a relatively stable category that did not experience significant or quick changes. Demand for bleach remained largely limited to lower income households, older age groups, horeca and public institutions, as the retail price of bleach remained generally lower than that of other disinfectants. While bleach was perceived as an old fashioned product by most consumers, it nonetheless represented a low-cost solution. Bleach was also used by manufacturers as an ingredient in other categories of home care. While it will remain known and used as a general disinfectant, the retail value sales share accounted for by the category is not expected to grow, as more modern products are increasingly taking over its role.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
Henkel Magyarorszag Kft, with the Clorox brand, remained the leading player in bleach in Hungary in 2013, in accounting for a retail value sales share of 44%. Clorox remained popular, thanks to its affordable price and quality. Clorox offered plain bleach for cleaning, as well as scented colour safe laundry bleach for washing clothes. As such, consumers were able to use Clorox for different needs and tended to be loyal to the brand. Although Clorox remained the most common bleach product in Hungary, Henkel saw a two percentage point decline in retail value sales share in 2013, as some lower priced brands and private label gained share.
Industry Prospects
Due to the slow recovery of the financial situation of low income households, bleach sales are expected to remain relatively stable throughout the forecast period. While it is not expected that the category will be marked by significant change, the retail value sales share accounted for by private label is predicted to increase. These products will gain share from the top brands, due to consumers increasingly trusting the quality of private label and being attracted by their lower prices.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bleach industry in Hungary with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bleach industry in Hungary, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bleach in Hungary market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bleach in the Netherlands
- Bleach in France
- Bleach in France
- Bleach in the United Kingdom
- Bleach in the United States
- Bleach in Germany
- Bleach in Lithuania
- Bleach in Australia
- Bleach in Hungary
- Bleach in Ireland