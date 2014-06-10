New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- In 2013, the customer base for bleach continued to decline in Lithuania. The category continued to face intensifying competition from the development of laundry care products with whitening effect and stain removers. The major consumer profile for bleach is income-sensitive customers, in particular elderly people and those living in rural areas. The younger generation perceive bleach as old fashioned and a damaging product not only to belongings, but also to health and the environment. The category is associated with economy products and is of little interest to new players.
Competitive Landscape
In Lithuania, The Procter & Gamble Co continued to lead sales of bleach with a 49% value share in 2013. The company is represented by the brand Ace, which was frequently advertised in the past and was able to secure very strong recognition in Lithuania. Despite the fact that it was not being advertised in Lithuania as at the end of the review period, it still secured a strong position by a high level of brand recognition.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
In Lithuania, bleach is set to continue to lose sales to alternative products, such as stain removers, products containing bleach and disinfectants. Lithuanians still remained relatively unfamiliar with non-chlorine bleach as at the end of the review period, but this is the only type of bleach product that is expected to record growth over the forecast period; however, the expensive price and limited availability of non-chlorine bleach products are not expected to make them popular enough to cover the general decline of the category in volume terms.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bleach industry in Lithuania with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bleach industry in Lithuania, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bleach in Lithuania market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bleach in Lithuania?
- What are the major brands in Lithuania?
- How did bleach sales perform during the economic downturn?
- What are the major applications of bleach in Lithuania?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bleach in France
- Bleach in the United Kingdom
- Bleach in the United States
- Bleach in Germany
- Bleach in Slovakia
- Bleach in Belgium
- Bleach in Germany
- Bleach in Morocco
- Bleach in the Czech Republic
- Bleach in Italy