New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bleach in Macedonia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Home care in Macedonia grew and diversified over the review period, featuring more advanced products and brands constituting it. Nonetheless, bleach is still widely used in Macedonia although its volume sales declined again mildly in 2013, while unit price hikes kept value growth positive.
Competitive Landscape
Alkaloid AD Skopje, a domestic Macedonian company which offers the popular brand Varakina, continued to dominate bleach in Macedonia in 2013. Varakina increased its brand value share from 70% in 2010 to 73% in 2013, largely as a result of the plunge in sales and production of Snezana bleach, produced by the financially weak and later bankrupt Ohis AD.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, bleach in Macedonia is expected to achieve a stagnant 1% CAGR at constant 2013 prices and, even more stagnant, negligible volume growth. By 2018, bleach is forecast at constant 2013 prices to achieve value sales of MKD22 million.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bleach industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bleach industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bleach in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bleach in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- How did bleach sales perform during the economic downturn?
- What are the major applications of bleach in Macedonia?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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