New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Value sales grew by 5% in 2013 to reach Dh307 million. The value increase in 2013 is higher than the CAGR of 4% recorded over the review period. The lack of innovation has not enabled strong growth despite massive usage domestically. Moreover, limitations of bleach concentration and awareness campaigns to warn about the danger of excessive use, have restrained stronger growth.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble continued to lead bleach sales in 2013, with a 55% value share. The success of the group in the category is widely due to the success of Ace. Two new ads were launched in 2013, to promote new formats and scents, including floral and jasmine ones.
Industry Prospects
Sales are expected to witness a 3% constant value CAGR over the forecast period. The forecast CAGR is higher than review period CAGR of 2%. Bleach is reaching maturity in Morocco and developments are likely to be few and far between in the coming years.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bleach industry in Morocco with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bleach industry in Morocco, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bleach in Morocco market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bleach in Morocco?
- What are the major brands in Morocco?
- How did bleach sales perform during the economic downturn?
- What are the major applications of bleach in Morocco?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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