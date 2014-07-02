New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Despite 2012 being a year of innovation for the leading brand Janola (with the introduction of more value-added products, such as portion-controlled bleach tablets), private label products continued to make inroads into the category, and this did not abate in 2013. Private label goods included the economy-priced Budget from Foodstuffs (NZ) and Homebrand from Progressive Enterprises, along with Red Stamp sold through the mass merchandiser The Warehouse. These products are generally liquid bleach in a bottle format that are usually offered at lower prices than branded products, such as Janola and Domestos.
Competitive Landscape
Pental Products Pty led bleach with a value share of 64% in 2013, which was marginally down on 2012. This was a good result considering private label combined made up the majority of the rest of the category at almost 31%, which was an increase on 2012. Despite being a difficult category to operate within, Janola remained an iconic and trusted brand in New Zealand. Furthermore, the manufacturer of Janola attempted to add value to bleach during the review period, offering super-strength products and tablet formulations. Moreover, the brand was also extended into other home care categories, such as household wipes and surface sprays. As a result, Janola continued to be a formidable brand within home care in 2013.
Industry Prospects
Bleach brands are expected to continue to be threatened by private label over the forecast period, as these are similar products at lower prices. To combat this, it is expected that mainstream brands will look to add value to the category, as well as expand into other home care categories over the forecast period. Janola has already embarked on this strategy, through the introduction of wipes, bathroom and surface care sprays.
