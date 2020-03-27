Bleaching Clay Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : AMC, AMCOL Specialty Minerals, Clariant International

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Bleaching clay is a type of adsorbent clay or earth which in both activated or nonactivated form, is used in the process of decolorization of liquids, such as oils and fats without any chemical treatment. It mainly consists of clay minerals such as saponite, montmorillonite, and beidellite mixed with mineral fragments such as biotite, quartz, and feldspar. It is mainly used in refining and purifying petroleum products, edible oils, and fats. Bleaching clay is also known as fuller?s earth and whitening clay.



The prime factor driving demand for bleaching clay is the increasing demand for refined vegetable oil, as bleaching clay plays an integral role in its manufacturing process. Moreover, advancement in optimizing the yield of oilseeds is expected to drive more production of variegated oil seeds, thus translating into more demand for bleaching clay for its refining purposes. Apart from this, demand for fully refined oils with FFA content of less than 0.1% is driving further demand for highly activated bleaching clays. Bleaching clay often finds application in industrial sector particularly in the production of Industrial triglycerides, linseed oil, castor oil, biodiesel, fatty acids, etc., many of which are an integral part of manufacturing of paints, vanishes, soaps, etc. Due to rising living standards across the globe, demand for these products are bound to increase, thus fuelling more revenues in the global bleaching clay market. Apart from this, rising consumption of mineral oil due to its broad adoption in cosmetics, lubricants, and grease, is also expected to further boost consumption of bleaching clay for mineral oil refining and processing.



The global Bleaching Clay market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- AMC

- AMCOL Specialty Minerals

- Clariant International

- HRP Industries

- Oil-Dri Corporation of America

- Refoil Earth



Segment by Type:

- Activated Bauxite

- Activated Clays

- Fullers Earth



Segment by Application:

- Industrial Oil

- Mineral Oil and Waxes

- Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Bleaching Clay Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Bleaching Clay Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Bleaching Clay Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Bleaching Clay Market Forecast

4.5.1. Bleaching Clay Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Bleaching Clay Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Bleaching Clay Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Bleaching Clay Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Bleaching Clay Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Bleaching Clay Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Bleaching Clay Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Bleaching Clay Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Bleaching Clay Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Bleaching Clay Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Bleaching Clay Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Bleaching Clay Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



