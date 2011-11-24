BLEND - An Art Basel Event at Las Tias

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2011 -- In celebration of Art Basel, Las Tias will present BLEND, a site-specific multi-media exhibition conceived and executed by a group of talented and innovative local Miami artists. BLEND will combine a seamless mix of various elements where all constituent parts are to be indistinguishable from one another, portrayed in the form of live performances, poetry, sculptures, and video installations. BLEND will establish a dynamic dialogue engaging every viewer.



“Blending is a form of disguise; at times someone does not realize all the little things that are parts to a whole because in reality everything is blended” said Natasha Velez, the driving force behind this exhibition. The collaborating artists are Natasha Velez, Brooke Baumgartner, German Caceres, Kayla Delacerda, Denise Gorrio, Brittney Leighton, James Quinaz, Joshua Veasey and Rafael Carrillo.



This unique collaboration will be presented in the display windows and showroom of Las Tias, a consignment store located in the Wynwood Arts District at 2834 North Miami Avenue, Miami, Fl 33127.



Esther Percal and Anne Samuel, owners of the shop, say “Art Basel provides the perfect moment for our very talented community of local artists to shine, and show the Art World the talent our city is cultivating. We at Las Tias are honored to provide these artists a voice and visibility."



The opening reception for the exhibit and performance will take place Tuesday, Nov. 29th, 7 PM to 9 PM. A reception and performance will again take place Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 7 PM to 9 PM. Las Tias will be open to the public Wednesday Nov. 30 through Friday Dec. 2nd from 10 AM to 8 PM, Saturday Dec. 3rd from 10 AM to 9 PM and Sunday Dec. 4th from 12 PM to 3 PM during Art Basel. No entry fee is required.



Working in collaboration with these students, Las Tias is a resale and consignment shop that hosts a yearly exhibition for Art Basel. Las Tias respects the past by promoting the value of vintage quality pieces and encouraging updating and recreating the existing. They offer quality and value for those determined to infuse their homes with unique upcycled pieces that have had a previous life and history. They offer only the best in gently worn, good quality vintage and designer furniture, collectible table top décor, costume jewelry and designer clothing for the sophisticated shopper.



For additional information on Las Tias and BLEND, please visit http://www.lastias.com or Like the Las Tias page on Facebook.