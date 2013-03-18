Blended Motion Helps Wedding Photographers Distinguish Themselves from the Crowd

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- According to Bridal and Wedding Marketing Report, the US experiences approximately 2.4 million weddings per year, generating over 60 billion dollars a year in wedding and ceremony related expenses, with photography accounting for $4 billion of this spending. According to Alex Kon of Blended Motion Magazine Style Design and Albums, a portion of this budget is now going to the development of professionally styled, magazine quality wedding album design.



Says Kon, "We’ve designed hundreds of wedding albums in a variety of styles. Working with professional photographers, we help review images and choose the perfect look and theme for clients’ wedding albums. These are not the mother-of-the-bride's wedding albums you may remember from the past. The pages of our flush mount albums move and feel just like the finest coffee table book. No more lugging the fragile family behemoth with photos falling out on all sides—it's all in one piece, just like a regular book. Only it's filled with beautiful memories of the two of them they'll treasure forever."



Working together with photographers, Blended Motion gives additional values for photographers to offer to their customers. According to Kon, the products sell themselves. Says Kon, "All the photographer has to do is show the bride our sample book. When she runs her fingers over the smooth pages and takes in the rich colors against the custom-designed background, she'll know this baby's hers, for life!"



Kon explains flush-mount-albums are a bound hard cover book with photographs custom mounted to invisibly-hinged pages for strength, durability and years of viewing pleasure. There is also the option of having a custom flush mount wedding album where the seamless-style album has only a very small gap separating the pages. Like the albums of old, they are available in a wide selection of colors and sizes.



Says Kon, "Photographers are in this business to thrill their customers. Now, photographers can have their photos flush-mounted in a coffee-table-ready book that they didn’t have to lift a finger to produce. Blended Motion provides photographers with custom-created, magazine-style albums for their clients. Photographers just send us their photos, and we hand them back a magazine-style, custom-designed album of their photos they can give to their clients. It’s that simple. Our photographers get to offer their wedding couple an extra level of service, distinguishing themselves from the crowd."



Working with photographers, Blended Motion is more than just an ordinary design studio. They are professional designers and fine artists, creating stunning magazine-style wedding albums that capture the joy of the couple's special day. The most important element of their service is the quality of their designs, creating one-of-a-kind layouts, using advanced techniques to form an obvious difference from the typical wedding album design.