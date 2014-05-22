Blended Services Central and Eastern Europe Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Central and Eastern Europe Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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Central and Eastern Europe Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Average Revenue Per Subscription (ARPS) by Multiplay and Blended Services" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Central and Eastern Europe and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings

Demographics - Statistical data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

Multiplay service penetration by: mobile subscriptions, mobile broandband computing subscriptions, PC households, TV households, fixed broandband households, voice telephony households, total multiplay households and FMC households

Multiplay and blended service ARPS

Multiplay and blended service revenue, including FMC service revenue.

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